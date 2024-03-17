Justice Gurbir Singh inspects courts at Fatehgarh Sahib

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 16
Justice Gurbir Singh of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and the inspecting judge of Fatehgarh Sahib said the judiciary was the custodian of democracy and the bar may play a constructive role in safeguarding the constitution. Justice Gurbir had come to the city to inspect courts.
The president of the District Bar Association, AS Dharni, and the secretary, Vivek Sharma, spoke about various problems faced by advocates in the district. They demanded the construction of more chambers and corridors between the district administrative complex and judicial complex. Justice Gurbir Singh assured them that he would expedite the files related to their demands and urged District Sessions Judge Arun Gupta to take up the problems with the authorities concerned.
