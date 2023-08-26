MGNREGA workers protest lack of work in Patiala

Patiala, August 25
A group of MGNREGA workers today held a protest at a grain market in Patiala, claiming that the state government has failed to provide them with work. They also rued that the administration is not disbursing the unemployment allowance to those affected.
‘No unemployment allowance’
Group leader Rajkumar Kansuha alleged that the state government has been coming up with projects for MGNREGA workers at gram sabhas that are a total sham. They said, “The state government has failed to meet our demand for work. Besides, in violation of the norms, the government has failed to release the unemployment allowance.” He said, on top of that, the administration has been targeting those who are demanding work.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Anuprita Johal and other officials received a memorandum from the workers and assured them of a meeting with the rural development minister.
