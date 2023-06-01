Model School observes World No Tobacco Day

Patiala, May 31
Senior Secondary Model School, Punjabi University, Patiala, observed the World No Tobacco Day today to draw attention to the widespread prevalence of tobacco products and their harmful effects on the humans.
In his speech during the morning assembly, Class X student Jatin pointed out that every year, eight million people die in the world due to the use of tobacco.
Principal Dr Bal Krishna said to attain good health, one should stay away from intoxicants. He urged the students to take a vow that they would stay away from tobacco products.
