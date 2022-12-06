Patiala district Congress ex-rural chief booked for fraud

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 5

The police have booked former Patiala Congress president (rural) Gurdeep Singh Untsar, accused of duping a sarpanch of lakhs of rupees in 2018 on the pretext of helping him get the sarpanch election certificate.

The case was registered after former Sarpanch Amarjit Singh alleged that he had paid Rs 6 lakhs to Gurdeep to get the certificate after he had won the Jansua village sarpanch polls in December 2018.

“I paid the amount to Gurdeep, but he did not help me get the certificate. He did not even return me the money,” the former sarpanch stated in his complaint.

The police said an investigation was conducted and an FIR was registered against Gurdeep, following prima facie evidence and the allegations levelled by the victim against him. “We had registered an FIR against the accused and are conducting raids to arrest him,” Investigating Officer Nachattar Singh said.

SSP Patiala Varun Sharma said, “The case was registered following a preliminary probe against the accused, who is now evading arrest.”

Rs 6L for certificate