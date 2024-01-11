Plan to improve air quality in city underway, says Patiala DC Sawhney

Patiala, January 10
The MC has received Rs 9.47 crore under the National Clean Air Programme. As a part of this programme, various projects have been approved to improve the air quality in the city. Projects costing Rs 4 crore have been approved, whereas additional projects worth Rs 5.47 crore have been proposed. Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said that activities such as regular monitoring of air quality, expanding the network of surveillance for oversight and increasing awareness are underway to control air pollution in the city.
The DC said that vertical gardens would be developed near various overpasses, including the railway lines near the flyovers at gate Nos. 21 and 22 and old bus stands. She added that feasibility studies are being conducted before implementing the project to provide bicycles on rent to the residents.
Sawhney said that under the Clean Air Programme, Rs 2 crore would be spent to promote eco-friendly transportation in the city, adding that charging points for electric vehicles would be established at the new bus stand, old bus stand, and petrol pump near Central Jail.
The DC said that a multi-storey parking near Leela Bhawan Market is in the works, and recommendations have been made for the landscaping of roads, including landmarks from Tiwana Chowk to Bypass, Sirhind Road to Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib Road, the old bus stand to the new bus stand and Patiala-Sangrur Road to Thikriwala Chowk.
