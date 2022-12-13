 Police role under scanner : The Tribune India

Police role under scanner

Week on, cops fail to make any arrest in encroachment case

Police role under scanner

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, December 12

The role of the local Police Department is under scanner for their failure to make any arrests in an encroachment case that took place last week. A local property dealer and a few unidentified persons had allegedly tried to encroach on the property of Government College for Girls.

Instead of arresting the land sharks, who forcibly tried to take possession of the land worth crores of rupees, the police are trying to verify the claim of the suspects.

December 3 incident

  • Suspects demolished a wall at Government College for Girls on December 3 and put up an iron gate at the site
  • Case registered against main suspect Bhopal Singh and others, following a complaint filed by college watchman
  • No arrests made so far due to the intervention of a political leader’s relative

The land mafia in the district are said to have recently been active in the city, its rural belt, Nabha and Sanaur, with the connivance of the local police.

According to a source, intervention of a leader’s relative, the police are trying to go soft on the suspects despite two of them being identified. “There is too much pressure regarding the case. A top leader’s relative is trying to intervene and pressurise the police to not arrest anyone,” a police official said.

The source said the suspect used his political clout in the case and has managed to get the FIR registered only under bailable offences. “The police had marked an enquiry in the matter, but have not made any arrests.”

“The college principal did not buzz under the pressure and it was only due to her intervention that the encroachment was removed,” the source said.

“It is unheard of that some persons demolished the boundary wall of a college and tried putting up a gate there. When the PWD officials visited the spot in the presence of the police, the boundary wall was had not been rebuilt,” an official said.

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said after the matter came to her knowledge, she asked the SDM and PWD officials to ensure that the gate is removed and the boundary wall is put up again.

SSP Varun Sharma claimed he has marked an enquiry to SP city in this regard. “Once the documents of the suspect are verified, we will take further action,” he said.

A senior officer said lots of reports pertaining to land mafia trying to usurp properties in city have been coming up. “However, we are preparing a detailed report and will be sending it to the CM office,” the officer said.

