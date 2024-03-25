PSOU gets Rs 1cr grant-in-aid

PATIALA, MARCH 24
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has sanctioned Rs 1 crore grants-in-aid for Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University (JGND PSOU), Patiala.
Prof Karamjeet Singh, the vice-chancellor of JGND PSOU, said, “The Punjab State Open University is one of the nine state open universities (SOUs) across India being benefitted by UGC’s special grant. This grant will strengthen Open and Distance Learning (ODL) system. The sanctioned amount will be utilised for developing course material, ICT, quality assurance measures and networking of distance education system, among others.”
