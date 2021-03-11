PUTA representatives meet Punjab Finance Minister, discuss Punjabi University's financial health

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 24

After the Vice Chancellor’s meeting with the state Governor, representatives of Punjabi University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) today met Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and discussed the university’s financial position with him.

The faculty members of the university said, “The university has 65 teaching and research departments, 14 constituent colleges, five neighbourhood campuses, four regional centres that cater to thousands of students.” They said the university was working as a leading educational institution for students in rural areas with limited financial resources but was facing acute financial crisis. “The government grant to the university is far less than its expenses and salaries. The publication and research of books has come to a complete standstill and the university is facing financial difficulties at all levels. The salaries of teachers and staff have been delayed for several months and the situation does not seem to be improving in the coming months”, they pointed out.

They said the grant-in-aid provided by the government during 1991-92 was 125% of the salary and pension of the university, which has now been reduced to only 22%. The faculty members said the state government should provide an immediate relief of Rs 500 crore to the university and should also increase its monthly grant-in-aid to Rs 30 crore.