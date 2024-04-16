Railway cricket meet kicks off

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 15

The 67th All-India Railway (Men) Cricket Championship 2023-24 kicked off with knockout matches at the PLW Cricket Stadium, hosted by Patiala Locomotive Works (PLW). Among the 28 teams from the Indian Railways, eight teams have qualified for the final matches at PLW.

Principal Chief Administrative Officer (PCAO), PLW, Pramod Kumar, the chief guest, inaugurated the event.

In the first match, Metro Railway Calcutta won the toss and elected to bowl first. North Western Railway scored 223 runs for 10 wickets in 46.4 overs, with the highest scorers Surya and Anshul making 52 runs in 58 balls and 42 runs in 46 balls respectively.

Amit Kuila of Metro Railway took three wickets. In response, Metro Railway chased the target, scoring 228 runs for five wickets, winning the match by 5 wickets. The highest scorer for Metro Railway was Arindam, who made 83 runs in 119 balls and remained unbeaten. Jatt and Monty of North Western Railway took two wickets each.

In the second match, Eastern Railway defeated Western Railway six wickets.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket