Sports nursery worth Rs 1cr to be set up at Ghanaur

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 22

An agreement was signed by Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Limited and the Department of Sports today to set up a state-of-the-art sports nursery that will house a circle-style kabaddi and kho-kho stadium in the district.

The sports nursery, to be set up over 4,650 sq ft at the University College, Ghanaur, is expected to cost Rs 1 crore. MLA Gurlal Ghanaur said that it would prove instrumental in fostering local talent to compete at both national and international levels. Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Limited, through its CSR funds, has committed Rs 50 lakh for the project, while the Punjab Sports Department will match this amount as its contribution.

Ghanaur highlighted that the indoor stadium would be the first of its kind in the state. He expressed his optimism about the sports nursery providing a competitive platform for athletes and emphasised that it would be a stepping stone for aspiring players to receive professional training.

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney welcomed the development.

