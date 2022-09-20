Stray menace haunts Urban Estate residents in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 19

Residents of the Urban Estate here are irked over stray cattle menace in the area. Stray animals roaming in residential areas also cause accidents. The Patiala Urban Planning and Development Authority (PDA), however, lacks provisions to tackle the menace.

A resident said, “Tall claims of the government on dealing with the stray cattle menace notwithstanding, residents of the Urban Estate, Phases 1 and 2, are regularly affected due to animals roaming freely on streets. Children and women get scared due to their presence. In fact, we have had to engage private guards in our areas to ward off stray cattle.”

Jaskaran Singh, a resident of Urban Estate, Phase 1, said, “Stray cattle caused numerous accidents in the past as they come in the way of vehicles when the visibility is low. During evening hours, they can be seen around the PDA office and in front of the Urban Estate police station as well.”

Mohinder Singh, president, Elite Welfare society, Urban Estate, Phase 2, said, “We held a meeting with PDA officials and sought an early solution to the problem. The menace may lead to major accidents during winters.”

“There is no provision to catch stray cattle or collect cow cess in the PUDA Act,” said Manish Mehta, XEN, Public Health, PDA. He added that the office deposited funds with the Municipal Corporation to catch stray dogs. “The MC is yet to allot a tender for the purpose,” he said.

SST Nagar troubled too

Residents of SST Nagar said in view of the stray cattle menace in their area, they exercised caution while allowing their children to play in the streets.

“We are scared due to the threat of stray cattle attacking children. Residents of posh areas have installed gates outside their localities, but those living in other areas are constantly facing the threat due to the menace,” a resident said.