UGC scholarship scam: Punjabi University may consider probe by central agency

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 22

Punjabi University, Patiala, may consider the central agency investigation in the UGC scholarship scam, which has mounted to Rs 14 crore in a matter of 12 months. The scam, in which funds were siphoned-off with help of fake bank accounts, is being probed by the university and the Punjab Police separately. The university authorities feel its magnitude demands a deeper probe.

The magnitude of the scam is large enough to seek involvement of a central-level agency. Frequent change of senior police officials in the past couple of months has slowed investigation. — Prof Arvind, Vice-Chancellor, Punjabi University

The university authorities said the committee formed to probe the matter last year had suggested handing over the matter to the Vigilance Department or a central-level agency.

“The university left the matter in consideration as the scam was being probed by the Punjab Police. But, the probe on part of the Police Department has been ‘slogging’ given the frequent change of command of the police in the district”, an official said.

Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor Prof Arvind said, “We managed to dig out documents showing huge amounts of money siphoned-off by those involved. As such, the probe was handed over to the police. Both probes on part of the university and the police are going on. A team of officials at the university level has been reconstituted after change of the registrar. But, we feel that the magnitude of the scam is large enough to seek involvement of a central-level agency.”

He said all individuals, identified for their role in the scam, were pin-pointed by the university alone. “Also, there has been a frequent change of senior police officials in the district in the last couple of months that slowed the investigation, We are holding discussions on the matter and will likely approach a central-level agency,” he added.