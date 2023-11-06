Yadavindra Public School celebrates 75th sports day

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 5

Around 1,300 students participated in the 75th annual sports day of Yadavindra Public School yesterday.

The YPS Board of Governors, parents of students and alumni of the 1973 Golden Jubilee batch witnessed the celebrations.

Lt Gen (Dr) JS Cheema (retd), Vice Chancellor, Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Sports University, Patiala, was the chief guest on the occasion. The ceremonial flame was lit by the two best athletes of the school. An oath-taking ceremony was administered by the school Head boy.

Following the tradition, the Golden Jubilee batch of the year 1973 relived their school memories while participating in races. The chief guest awarded the winners of various sports events.