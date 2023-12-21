1-day police remand for former MLA Mohi

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 20

As many as 32 medical officers, who got the job allegedly by paying bribe, are under the scanner.

A local court sent Shutrana former MLA Satwant Mohi, who was arrested by the Vigilance Bureau on Tuesday, on one-day remand. Meanwhile, Vigilance raids are on to arrest former PPSC members DS Mahal, Ravinder Kaur, daughter-in-law of former minister Lal Singh, and Anil Sarin, BJP leader.

Sources say that the VB has names of 32 medical officers, who were recruited through PPSC after submitting fake social service certificates to get more marks.

“Some of these officers are now in service and have been promoted. But it does not mean that they will be spared. We will grill all accused in the case,” said a top official.

A senior officer said the SIT report, on the basis of which the case had been registered, also mentioned how six rejected candidates made it to the civil services. While three of them cleared the IPS, two got selected as IAS officers. Another rejected candidate later made it to the Indian Revenue Services.

The FIR mentioned how the then PPSC chairman, late Sanjit Kumar Sinha, and members, who are now accused, arbitrarily changed several procedures to recruit 312 medical officers between 2008-09.

“It was done to ensure the entry of wards of the rich and powerful in the Punjab Civil Medical Service (PCMS) allegedly in exchange for money”, states the FIR.

The FIR further states how 16 candidates, who were interviewed by other board members, were in touch with a PPSC member. “The money trail and financial transactions need to be probed and for that the arrest of all accused named in the FIR is vital. Once ascertained, we will also add the names of the candidates who had paid money to get this job”, said a VB official.

