1 dead, 3 hurt as vehicle overturns

Our Correspondent

Abohar, April 5

A Nepal national, who has been serving as a catering worker, died and three others were injured when the vehicle they were traveling in collided with an overloaded vehicle from Shehtirwala, a border village today. The deceased, identified as Veer Bahadur was living in a rented house in Subhash Nagar here. The injured workers have been admitted to a government hospital. They said that the tractor-trolley was overloaded with wheat straw and the tempo collided and overturned in an overtaking attempt while passing through the small road.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Abohar #Nepal