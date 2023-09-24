12 kg narcotics, Rs 19 lakh cash recovered in Punjab, 2 held

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 24

Two persons suspected to be involved in drug smuggling have been arrested by the security agencies near the International Border in Gurdaspur sector, leading to the seizure of 12 kg narcotics and currency amounting to Rs 19.3 lakh.

“During the morning hours of September 24, BSF noticed the intrusion of a drone near Chaura Kalan village in Gurdaspur district,” a BSF officer said.

In the consequent joint search operation with Punjab Police in the depth area, suspicious movement of persons on a motorcycle was observed. On noticing the search party, they tried to escape, but were apprehended, he added.

On the basis of revelations made by them, 12 packets of narcotics weighing about 12 kg and Rs 19.30 lakh, believed to have been dropped by the drone, were recovered near the village.

In another incident, the BSF shot down a drone smuggling narcotics near Mahawa village in the Amritsar Sector on Saturday evening and seized a packet containing about 500 grams narcotics.

On September 23, during evening hours, BSF detected the movement of a drone and intercepted it by shooting, a BSF officer said.

A joint search with counter intelligence team and the Punjab Police was carried out in the depth area and the downed drone was found from the paddy fields on the outskirts of the village, he added.

The recovered drone is a China made Quadcopter DJI Mavic-3 Classic series, said officials.

