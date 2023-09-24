 12 kg narcotics, Rs 19 lakh cash recovered in Punjab, 2 held : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • 12 kg narcotics, Rs 19 lakh cash recovered in Punjab, 2 held

12 kg narcotics, Rs 19 lakh cash recovered in Punjab, 2 held

The narcotics are believed to have been dropped by the drone, say officials

12 kg narcotics, Rs 19 lakh cash recovered in Punjab, 2 held

A drone smuggling narcotics shot down by the BSF in a separate incident (left) and 12 kg narcotics and currency seized by the security agencies near the International Border in Gurdaspur sector.



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 24

Two persons suspected to be involved in drug smuggling have been arrested by the security agencies near the International Border in Gurdaspur sector, leading to the seizure of 12 kg narcotics and currency amounting to Rs 19.3 lakh.

“During the morning hours of September 24, BSF noticed the intrusion of a drone near Chaura Kalan village in Gurdaspur district,” a BSF officer said.

In the consequent joint search operation with Punjab Police in the depth area, suspicious movement of persons on a motorcycle was observed. On noticing the search party, they tried to escape, but were apprehended, he added.

On the basis of revelations made by them, 12 packets of narcotics weighing about 12 kg and Rs 19.30 lakh, believed to have been dropped by the drone, were recovered near the village.

In another incident, the BSF shot down a drone smuggling narcotics near Mahawa village in the Amritsar Sector on Saturday evening and seized a packet containing about 500 grams narcotics.

On September 23, during evening hours, BSF detected the movement of a drone and intercepted it by shooting, a BSF officer said.

A joint search with counter intelligence team and the Punjab Police was carried out in the depth area and the downed drone was found from the paddy fields on the outskirts of the village, he added.

The recovered drone is a China made Quadcopter DJI Mavic-3 Classic series, said officials.

#Gurdaspur

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

US provided Canada with intelligence on killing of KTF chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar: Report

2
India

AFT upholds discharge of 48 trainees by Indian Navy for failing to qualify in academics

3
India

Strained ties: No specific proof shared, says India as US tells it to engage with Canada

4
Entertainment

Dharmendra calls himself 'qismat wala' as he shares a happy picture enjoying Sunny's 'Gadar 2' success

5
India

It is still a world of double standards: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

6
Punjab

Farmers' bodies call three-day ‘rail roko’ in Punjab from September 28

7
World

‘Going through hell’, minor daughter shoots dead father for raping her for 3 months: Lahore police

8
Punjab

NIA seizure: Gurpatwant Singh Pannu’s land was leased out 23 years ago

9
Haryana

Woman coach chargesheeted over utterances against Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

10
India

Video: iPhone delivery delayed, duo assault showroom staff in Delhi; arrested

Don't Miss

View All
Heartwarming surprise: Daughter upgrades parents to business class on their flight, leaves netizens impressed
Trending

Heartwarming surprise: Daughter upgrades parents to business class on their flight, leaves netizens impressed

Amid India-Canada row, students’ immigration not directly affected
Amritsar

Amid India-Canada row, students' immigration not directly affected

NIA attaches SFJ chief Gurpatwant Pannun’s house in Chandigarh’s Sector 15
Chandigarh

NIA confiscates SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's properties in Chandigarh, Amritsar

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke
Diaspora

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media: Indian-origin Sikh minister
Diaspora

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media, says minister Harjit Sajjan

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications, inputs from ally in Five Eye network: Report
Diaspora

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications: Report

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope
Chandigarh

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope, thanks to 'magic bullet' drug Imatinib Mesylate

~68K cr: Punjabis pumping mega bucks as fee
Punjab Strained ties

Study in Canada: Punjabis pumping Rs 68K cr as fee every year

Top News

US provided Canada with intelligence on killing of KTF chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar: Report

US provided Canada with intelligence on killing of KTF chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar: Report

Nijjar was killed in Surrey in British Columbia on June 18

PM Modi flags off nine Vande Bharat trains

PM Modi flags off nine Vande Bharat trains, says speed and scale of infrastructure development matching aspirations of countrymen

Says Indian railways is the most trusted co-passenger of cou...

It is still a world of double standards: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

It is still a world of double standards: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

Says those occupying positions of influence are resisting th...

Probably winning Telangana, certainly winning Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, ‘very close’ in Rajasthan: Rahul

Probably winning Telangana, certainly winning Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, 'very close' in Rajasthan: Rahul

Speaking at a conclave, the Congress leader says idea of ‘on...

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann lead their ‘baraat'

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann lead their ‘baraat'

Videos of 'baraat' and bride-groom hiding from media have go...


Cities

View All

Woman among three held for kidnapping, thrashing youth

Woman among three held for kidnapping, thrashing youth

Woman held for killing two-year-old daughter

Now, fly directly to Kullu-Manali from holy city Amritsar with Alliance Air

Amid India-Canada row, students' immigration not directly affected

Amritsar: SoE student, teachers develop piezoelectric shoes

10 new border tunnels to be operational shortly, eight more planned: BRO chief

10 new border tunnels to be operational shortly, eight more planned: BRO chief

Reinstatement of cops raises concerns over witnesses

Nation’s first app-based e-cab service launched in Chandigarh

Cops on tail, car driver hits scooter

Traffic advisory for ‘Sant Samagam’

ABVP sweeps DUSU poll, wins 3 of 4 seats

ABVP sweeps DUSU poll, wins 3 of 4 seats

‘Outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan missed no opportunity to sexually harass women wrestlers', Delhi Police cite Tajikistan incidents in court

Gurugram Police arrests 3, busts ‘Bullet Gang’ of chain snatching

Several cars damaged as school wall collapses amid heavy rain

Two-storey house collapses, 3 killed

Jubilation turns tragic, two children drown near bundh

Jubilation turns tragic, two children drown near bundh

Preparations in full swing for Sodal Mela

Ensure city’s cleanliness on a priority, minister tells Jalandhar MC

NIA court hearing attachment case of Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s house near Phillaur

Gulf ordeal: 5 more Punjab women return

Ludhiana: After rain, waterlogged roads irk commuters in city areas

Ludhiana: After rain, waterlogged roads irk commuters in city areas

Ludhiana: Despite dengue, malaria spread, sanitary conditions, health facilities fail to improve

Newborn mauled to death by stray dogs

Granthi, 6 others held for thrashing minor pathi

Passenger suffers bullet injury on train

Rain floods royal city, residents slam MC

Rain floods royal city Patiala, residents slam MC

Faculty development programme concludes

Villagers urged not to burn stubble

Bronze for PPS shuttlers

One held with pistol