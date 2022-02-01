Faridkot: Rs 13 lakh disparity in fee leaves MBBS students confused

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, January 31

A disparity to the tune of Rs 13 lakh in the tuition fee for MBBS course announced by the state government and a private medical college has left hundreds of medical aspirants in utter confusion.

While the Department of Medical Education and Research (DMER) and Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) had announced Rs 50.47 lakh as a full-course MBBS fee, Adesh Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (AIMSR) has mentioned Rs 63.93 lakh in its prospectus under the fee structure.

In its notification dated September 22, 2021, the DMER had announced the fee structure for the four-and-a-half year MBBS course at the AIMSR.

As per this notification, the first year tuition fee would be Rs 9.45 lakh, followed by 10 per cent increase every subsequent year (total Rs 50.47 lakh).

However, the AIMSR declared the first year fee at Rs 11.90 lakh, followed by 10 per cent increase every year of the course, thus making it Rs 63,93,930.

BFUHS has been conducting counselling for the MBBS course in nine medical colleges in the state, including the AIMSR.

The first list of the candidates selected for the MBBS course for this academic session in all medical colleges would be released today.

Dr Raj Bahadur, Vice Chancellor, BFUHS, said, “The university will charge Rs 9.45 lakh as a tuition fee for every admission at the AIMSR as per the directions and notification of the state government.”

Meanwhile, the authorities at the AIMSR said they have challenged the fee structure announced by the state government in the High Court.

The fee shall be subject to the final decision of the writ petition said the management at the AIMSR.