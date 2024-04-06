2,500 cartons of illegally stored liquor seized in Muktsar district

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, April 5

A joint team of the Excise Department and the police seized 2,500 cartons of liquor stored at an unauthorised place in Mandi Bariwala.

Vikram Dev Thakur, Assistant Commissioner, Excise Department, Faridkot, said, “A total of 2,500 cartons of country liquor were seized from an unauthorised place. The liquor firm had paid its excise duty till the end of last fiscal. According to rules, the company has to pay the fee by April 15 to carry forward its stock in the next financial year. As the stock was found stored at an unauthorised place, a challan was issued.”

