2 kg heroin, drone seized in Fazilka

Fazilka, March 23
The Counter Intelligence Wing has recovered a drone and two kilograms of heroin from the agricultural fields of a border village in Fazilka district. An FIR has been registered.
Sources said during the patrolling, an informer told the police that an Indian smuggler bought a consignment of the heroin through a drone from Pakistan.
The police and BSF officials conducted a search of the area and recovered a drone and a black polythene bag containing 2 kg contraband from the fields between Dharmuwala and Nanak Nagar villages.
A SSOC official said that a case has been registered against the unknown person under Section 10, 11, 12 of the Aircraft Act, 1934, and 21 (c) of the NDPS Act.
