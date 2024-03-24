2 kg heroin, drone seized in Fazilka

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, March 23

The Counter Intelligence Wing has recovered a drone and two kilograms of heroin from the agricultural fields of a border village in Fazilka district. An FIR has been registered.

Sources said during the patrolling, an informer told the police that an Indian smuggler bought a consignment of the heroin through a drone from Pakistan.

The police and BSF officials conducted a search of the area and recovered a drone and a black polythene bag containing 2 kg contraband from the fields between Dharmuwala and Nanak Nagar villages.

A SSOC official said that a case has been registered against the unknown person under Section 10, 11, 12 of the Aircraft Act, 1934, and 21 (c) of the NDPS Act.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Fazilka