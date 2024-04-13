20-year-old Tarn Taran girl dies in Oman

Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran, April 12

In a request letter submitted to the office of the Deputy Commissioner on Friday, one Raj Kaur, a resident of the nearby Rataul village demanded a probe in to the sudden death of her daughter who had gone to work in Oman and to bring back her body.

Raj Kaur along with a representative of the Dehati Mazdoor Sabha Baldev Singh Pandori after submitting letter to the DC, said that her deceased daughter Sharanjit Kaur (20) was sent to Oman by a woman relative on employment basis months ago. Raj Kaur said that she talked to her daughter on April 1 and she was fine. The son of her relative who brought Sharanjit to Oman delivered the message of her death to the sarpanch of Rataul village on April 2.

Raj Kaur in the letter expressed her doubt that her relative might have been involved in the death of her daughter.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Tarn Taran