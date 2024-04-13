20-year-old Tarn Taran girl dies in Oman

Gurbaxpuri
Tarn Taran, April 12
In a request letter submitted to the office of the Deputy Commissioner on Friday, one Raj Kaur, a resident of the nearby Rataul village demanded a probe in to the sudden death of her daughter who had gone to work in Oman and to bring back her body.
Raj Kaur along with a representative of the Dehati Mazdoor Sabha Baldev Singh Pandori after submitting letter to the DC, said that her deceased daughter Sharanjit Kaur (20) was sent to Oman by a woman relative on employment basis months ago. Raj Kaur said that she talked to her daughter on April 1 and she was fine. The son of her relative who brought Sharanjit to Oman delivered the message of her death to the sarpanch of Rataul village on April 2.
Raj Kaur in the letter expressed her doubt that her relative might have been involved in the death of her daughter.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
J&K will get statehood, time not far for Assembly poll: PM Modi in Udhampur
Dares Opposition to bring back Article 370, says Ram Temple ...
Congress all set to field 3 sitting MPs from Punjab
Central election panel meets today