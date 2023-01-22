24 police officers transferred

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 21

Shunted out unceremoniously from the post of Chandigarh SSP, IPS officer Kuldeep Singh Chahal has been posted as the Jalandhar Commissioner in transfers and postings of 24 police officials by the government. Chahal was removed by Governer Banwarilal Purohit due to Chahal’s alleged differences with senior officers.

In other postings, Tarn Taran SSP Gurmeet Singh Chauhan and the Muktsar SSP have been given additional charge of the AGTF. Ravcharan Singh Brar is the Ludhiana Joint Commissioner (Law and Order), while Saumya Mishra is the Ludhiana Joint Commissioner.