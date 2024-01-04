3 armed men shoot dead sarpanch in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

Tribune News Service

Hoshiarpur, January 4

Three armed men shot dead the sarpanch of Dadiyana village in Hoshiarpur on Thursday.

Sandeep Singh was going on Tanda road around 10 am when the men on a motorcycle approached him. They had covered themselves with shawls. They were known to the deceased, who shook hands with them before being gunned down from a close range.

The accused had been identified, police said.

Sandeep Singh was a Dalit leader. The community has threatened to launch a campaign if the culprits are not arrested by the evening.

After the murder, BSP workers forced the shops in the town to down their shutters.

