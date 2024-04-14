3 held with 700 gm heroin

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 13

Three drug peddlers were arrested by the police and 700 grams of heroin was recovered from them on Friday. Senior officials said a police party led by ASI Amreek Chand arrested one person and recovered 500 grams of heroin from him. They said a case was registered under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act by the Sarai Amanat Khan police against the arrested suspect.

In the second incident, a Khalra police party led by ASI Satnam Singh arrested two suspects identified as Lovepreet Singh Labha and Karanpreet Singh Karan, both resident of Marimegha village, and recovered 200 grams of heroin from their possession. Both the suspects were booked under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act.

