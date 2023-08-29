3 PSPCL officers suspended

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 28

Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Monday said that the PSPCL had suspended an Additional Superintendent Engineer and two Sub Divisional Officers (SDOs) for misuse of material.

ETO said after taking note of the cases of corruption by these officials, swift action was taken against Additional SE Sukhdarshan Pal Singh and SDOs Gian Singh and Harmandeep Singh. They were accused of misusing PSPCL material, including an ACSR conductor and a 66-KV cable.

The minister added the officials were suspended after a preliminary enquiry in two separate cases.

The involvement of Chief Engineers, Superintending Engineers and other officials was being investigated, ETO said.

#Harbhajan Singh ETO #PSPCL