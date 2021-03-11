Conductor burnt alive as 4 buses gutted in Bathinda's Bhagta Bhai Ka

Sukhmeet Bhasin
Bathinda, April 29
A bus conductor was burnt alive as four buses parked at the bus stand at Bhagta Bhai Ka town in this district were gutted on Thursday night following a fire.
The conductor was sleeping in one of the buses. Gurdas Singh was employed with a private bus company.
The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet.
Two of the buses belonged to New Malwa Bus Company, one to Jalal Bus Service and the other to GBS Bus Service. Two of the buses were brand new and were yet to ply on the scheduled routes.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid scorching heat, states continue to face power outages; Opposition blames Centre for coal shortage
Country’s peak power demand met touches all-time high of 207...
Farmers hold protests at various places in Punjab against power cuts
Block the Bathinda-Chandigarh highway by staging a protest a...
Heatwave: Schools in Punjab to be closed from May 14, orders CM Bhagwant Mann
Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday issued an alert...
4 injured as two groups clash in Patiala, curfew clamped; CM Mann says won't allow anyone to create disturbance in state
One group is said to have tried to carry out a march that wa...
Sikh tradition a living example of one India, strong India: PM Modi
Describes Indian diaspora as national ambassadors