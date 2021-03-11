Conductor burnt alive as 4 buses gutted in Bathinda's Bhagta Bhai Ka

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Bathinda, April 29

A bus conductor was burnt alive as four buses parked at the bus stand at Bhagta Bhai Ka town in this district were gutted on Thursday night following a fire.

The conductor was sleeping in one of the buses. Gurdas Singh was employed with a private bus company.

The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet.

Two of the buses belonged to New Malwa Bus Company, one to Jalal Bus Service and the other to GBS Bus Service. Two of the buses were brand new and were yet to ply on the scheduled routes.