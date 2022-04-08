5 aides of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi held

Our Correspondent

Abohar, April 7

The Delhi Police have arrested five members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang who were allegedly working under the command of his associate Sandeep, alias Kala Jathedi. Those arrested have been identified as Sunil Meghwal, Chander Bhan Nayak, Deepak Kashyap, Deepak Kumar and Krishan Gopal Kashyap for attacking a Delhi-based businessman on March 30. —

#lawrence bishnoi