Rs 50 lakh for kin of deceased corona warrior

Tribune News Service

Amargarh (Malerkotla), June 9

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today handed over a cheque for Rs 50 lakh to the mother of PRTC driver Manjit Singh, who died during the pandemic.

Handing over the cheque to Mohinder Kaur on the sidelines of launching the Regional Driving Training Centre here, the CM said Manjit was a frontline Covid warrior who laid down his life while serving the people.

He said Manjit Singh suffered a heart attack on April 26, 2020, while ferrying stranded Sikh pilgrims from Sri Hazur Sahib to Punjab during the lockdown. Mann said the previous government had offered small compensation to the family.