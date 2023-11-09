50% paddy yet to be harvested in Bathinda, air quality may worsen

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Bathinda, November 8

Though sowing of wheat has already started in the state, more than 50 per cent paddy is yet to be harvested in Bathinda district.

Till November 6, a total of 7.05 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of paddy arrived in mandis. Whereas 14.72 lakh MT paddy was procured last year in the district.

As harvesting is expected to gather pace, a surge would also be witnessed in the farm fires in the coming days.

So far, 1436 stubble burning incidents have been reported in the district. Last year, the farm fires stood at 4,592.

Experts said in order to get high yield, wheat sowing had been recommended between from November 1 and 15. They said farmers don’t use paddy residue as fodder as it’s unfit for that purpose.

According to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), those holding up to two acres of land are liable to pay a penalty of Rs 2,500 for burning straw. The fine will be Rs 5,000 in case the land is between two and five acres and Rs 15,000 for those having more than five acres of land.

