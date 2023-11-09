MoU inked to turn stubble into CBG

Chandigarh, November 8
EverEnviro Resource Management Pvt Ltd has signed compressed biogas offtake agreement with Torrent Gas to be facilitated by GAIL India Ltd.
The partnership will transform agricultural waste into a valuable resource by producing Compressed Biogas (CBG) from paddy straw.
According to the agreement, biogas will be produced by company’s Sangrur RNG (Renewable Natural Gas) Pvt Ltd and Patiala RNG Private Ltd, Punjab. Each plant is slated to produce 15 tonnes per day of Compressed Biogas/Bio CNG, capable of utilising over 40,000 metric tonnes per plant of paddy residue annually.
