Single-day farm fires cross 2,000, Punjab Government orders FIR against farmers

Chandigarh, November 8

As farm fire incidents crossed the mark of 2,000 in a single day today, the state government has issued detailed instructions to the police and civil administration to get cracking against the farmers who continue to burn the paddy straw. Among other things, the government has said FIRs will be registered for the violation of law.

Till November 6, only 18 FIRs under Section 188 of the IPC (disobedience to order promulgated by a public servant) were registered in the state, even as the total farm fire incidents reached 22,981. The highest number of farm fires today was recorded in Sangrur at 466. Incidentally, three ministers, including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, are from Sangrur, where no FIR has been registered.

Following the directions of the Supreme Court, Chief Secretary Anurag Verma has asked District Magistrates and CPs/SSPs to jointly hold a review meeting on the issue daily after receiving the data on farm fires.

During this meeting, village-wise and Station House Officer (SHO)-wise situation of stubble burning will be reviewed. If any stubble burning incident is found to have taken place in the jurisdiction of any SHO, prompt disciplinary action will be taken against him.

It has also been decided that erring farmers will be told that FIRs will be registered as burning of stubble is violative of law.

A total of 12 instructions have been issued. Police patrol parties, in direct command of the area SHO, will start moving around and promptly stop stubble burning. Cluster teams, constituted earlier in each district by the DCs, have been asked to coordinate with the police and civil administration teams. Each district will now be divided in sectors and a gazetted police officer will be in-charge of each sector. The District Magistrate and the SSP have been asked to conduct regular field visits themselves.

The DCs and SSPs have also been instructed to utilise the alternative arrangements for in situ and ex situ stubble management.

Maximum cases reported in Sangrur

Sangrur saw the maximum farm fire cases 466, followed by Barnala 216, Bathinda 221, Mansa 131, Ferozepur 103, Faridkot 150, Patiala 106, Muktsar 100, Ludhiana 96, Jalandhar 90 and Moga 89

