64 IAS, PCS officers shifted in a major reshuffle in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 21

In a major administrative reshuffle late tonight, the government transferred 64 IAS and PCS officers, including Deputy Commissioners of six districts.

Among 39 IAS officers issued transfer orders, KAP Sinha has been given the additional charge of Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. He will continue to work as the Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue. Recently, Sumer Singh Gurjar had been posted as Principal Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department. Gurjar is now posted as the Principal Secretary, Removal of Grievances.

The other officer getting more assignments is Anurag Verma, who, besides holding on to his charge as head of Home Affairs and Justice Department, has also got important assignment in Industries, Information Technology and Investment Promotion Departments. These charges were with Dilip Kumar, who will now go to the Department of NRI Affairs. The Industries Department has also got a new director in Puneet Goyal.

Both Sinha and Verma are believed to be among the front runners in the race for the Chief Secretary after Vijay Kumar Janjua retires in June.

Some officers, who had been without any posting for the past several months, have been assigned roles. Ajoy Sharma has been appointed as Secretary, Local Government Department; Tanu Kashyap as Secretary, Home Affairs and Justice, besides getting charge as Additional Resident Commissioner Delhi, and Gaggandip Singh Brar is Secretary, Freedom Fighters.

Alaknanda Dayal too has got a posting as Secretary, Revenue and Rehabilitation. Another officer, Shruti Singh has been given charge as Secretary, Revenue and Rehabilitation.

Six districts to get new DCs are Vineet Kumar shifted as DC, Faridkot, from Muktsar, swapping places with Ruhee Dugg; DC, Mansa, Baldeep Kaur has swapped places with Rishi Pal Singh, DC of Tarn Taran; Amit Talwar is the new DC of Amritsar while Kapurthala DC Vishesh Sarangal goes to Jalandhar. Karnail Singh is the new DC of Kapurthala. The Public Relations Department has got new Director in Bhupinder Singh.

There is a substantial change in officers posted in the Education Department with Jaspreet Talwar being replaced by Seema Jain as Additional Chief Secretary, School Education. Talwar will continue to head the Higher Education Department. Rupanjali Kartik is posted as Special Secretary, School Education, while Churchill Kumar has been posted as Special Secretary, School Education.