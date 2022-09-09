Rs 75-cr sugarcane dues cleared: Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 8

Fulfilling its another promise to cane growers, the government has cleared all their dues by depositing the last instalment of Rs 75 crore into their bank accounts. The CM said the state government had released the payment through Sugarfed on Wednesday.

“The amount was deposited in the bank accounts of the farmers today. With this, all dues of nine cooperative sugar mills at Ajnala, Batala, Budhewal, Bhogpur, Fazilka, Gurdaspur, Morinda, Nakodar and Nawanshahr have been cleared,” he said.

