860 CAPF recruits get letters

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 28

Union Minister Hardeep Puri handed over appointment letters to 860 candidates for various posts in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) during a ‘rozgar mela’ organised by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship at the Frontier Headquarters of the BSF here.

The newly inducted recruits, whom he called ‘Amrit Rakshaks’, will help in maintaining the security of the country during the ‘Amrit Kaal’.

The recruits will join different departments of the Central Government in Group ‘B’ and ‘C’ levels.

#Border Security Force BSF #Hardeep Puri