 99 flying teams to check election code violations, says Amritsar DC : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • 99 flying teams to check election code violations, says Amritsar DC

99 flying teams to check election code violations, says Amritsar DC

19.68 lakh voters will exercise their right to vote in upcoming poll in district

99 flying teams to check election code violations, says Amritsar DC

Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori addresses mediapersons in Amritsar on Saturday.



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 16

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Ghansham Thori addressed a meeting regarding model code of conduct and said that this time 19,67,466 voters will exercise their right to vote in Amritsar district in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. While addressing a press conference after poll dates were announced, he said that the work of voter registration will continue until seven days before the nominations. He said that filling nominations for the elections will start from May 7, which will continue till May 14. The papers will be scrutinised on May 15 and the papers can be withdrawn till May 17. The votes will be cast on June 1 and the counting will be held on June 4. He said that candidates will be able to spend up to Rs 95 lakh and the nomination fee will be Rs 25,000 for general and Rs 12,500 for reserved category candidates.

He also shared that to facilitate voters with disabilities and elderly voters, those over 85 will be able to cast their vote from home. The district has 18,348 voters with disabilities and 16,946 voters above the age or at the age of 85. Apart from this, there are 72 transgender voters in the district. He said that 2,126 booths had been established at 1,122 places, with 10 modern booths built with upgraded facilities. He said that due to the implementation of the code of conduct, government propaganda materials will be removed from every office within 24 hours. Apart from this, 99 flying teams will conduct 24-hour investigation work in the district.

Thori instructed to ensure compliance of the instructions issued by the Election Commission and under Section 127A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, no person shall publish a pamphlet or poster related to elections unless the name and address of the printer and publisher are recorded on it.

The DEO said that the cost of advertisement done by any party or candidate in print media or in any other way will be recorded in the election expenses of the concerned candidate.

Citizens over age of 85 can cast vote from home

  • To facilitate voters with disabilities and elderly voters, those over 85 will be able to cast their vote from home. The district has 18,348 voters with disabilities and 16,946 voters above the age or at the age of 85. Apart from this, there are 72 transgender voters in the district. The DC said that 2,126 booths had been established at 1,122 places
  • No person shall publish a pamphlet or poster related to elections unless the name and address of the printer and publisher are recorded on it
  • The cost of advertisement done by any party or candidate in print media or in any other way will be recorded in the election expenses of the concerned candidate

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

7-phase Lok Sabha election from April 19; counting on June 4

2
Diaspora

Indian-origin Kashmiri Pandit couple, daughter killed in 'suspicious' fire in Canada's Brampton

3
Delhi

Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case

4
India

State Assembly elections 2024: Here is which state votes when

5
Punjab

2 IAS, 13 PCS officers shifted in Punjab

6
Trending

Pakistani student’s hilarious answer on Physics exam sparks wave of laughter across social media

7
India

Indian Navy rescues hijacked merchant vessel, frees 17 crew members after 40-hour-long operation

8
World

North Korea's Kim Jong Un rides luxury car given by Russian president Vladimir Putin, oversees drills

9
Entertainment

‘Fake news’: Amitabh Bachchan on reports of his hospitalisation; posts photos attending ISPL 2024 finals with son Abhishek and Sachin Tendulkar

10
India

Excise policy case: Delhi court reserves order on ED's plea seeking BRS leader Kavitha's custody

Don't Miss

View All
Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Top News

INDIA VOTES 2024: 7-phase Lok Sabha polls from April 19

INDIA VOTES 2024: 7-phase Lok Sabha polls from April 19

Ensure AI doesn’t play truant: Govt

Ensure AI doesn’t play truant: Govt

INDIA VOTES 2024: CEC: No adequate forces for simultaneous polls in J&K

INDIA VOTES 2024: CEC: No adequate forces for simultaneous polls in J&K

Assembly elections to be held soon after Lok Sabha results: ...

40 hurt in boiler blast at Rewari spare parts unit

40 hurt in boiler blast at Rewari spare parts unit

Disruptive forces at play in Punjab, says RSS report on farmers’ protest

Disruptive forces at play in Punjab, says RSS report on farmers’ protest

Flags Nuh violence, anti-Sanatan Dharma remarks in annual re...


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC proposes budget of ~456.61 cr for 2024-25

Amritsar MC proposes budget of Rs 456.61 cr for 2024-25

4 acquitted in 4-yr-old NDPS, Arms Act case

Finally, bridge comes up to mitigate sufferings of Gurdaspur villagers

Videoconferencing unit inaugurated at Central Jail

Chandigarh goes to Lok Sabha polls on June 1

Chandigarh goes to Lok Sabha polls on June 1

Chandigarh Mayor, MP divide to fore at MC events

Healthcare workers at risk of Hepatitis B infection: PGI study

Panchkula MC may allow registration of only sterilised banned dogs

Mohali district’s total electorate 7,90,499

Quantum physicists share ideas

Quantum physicists share ideas

Justice Gurbir Singh inspects courts at Fatehgarh Sahib

Fatehgarh MLA lays stones for Rs 6-crore works

PPS Nabha students visit NIPER

Workshop organised at college