99 flying teams to check election code violations, says Amritsar DC

Amritsar, March 16

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Ghansham Thori addressed a meeting regarding model code of conduct and said that this time 19,67,466 voters will exercise their right to vote in Amritsar district in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. While addressing a press conference after poll dates were announced, he said that the work of voter registration will continue until seven days before the nominations. He said that filling nominations for the elections will start from May 7, which will continue till May 14. The papers will be scrutinised on May 15 and the papers can be withdrawn till May 17. The votes will be cast on June 1 and the counting will be held on June 4. He said that candidates will be able to spend up to Rs 95 lakh and the nomination fee will be Rs 25,000 for general and Rs 12,500 for reserved category candidates.

He also shared that to facilitate voters with disabilities and elderly voters, those over 85 will be able to cast their vote from home. The district has 18,348 voters with disabilities and 16,946 voters above the age or at the age of 85. Apart from this, there are 72 transgender voters in the district. He said that 2,126 booths had been established at 1,122 places, with 10 modern booths built with upgraded facilities. He said that due to the implementation of the code of conduct, government propaganda materials will be removed from every office within 24 hours. Apart from this, 99 flying teams will conduct 24-hour investigation work in the district.

Thori instructed to ensure compliance of the instructions issued by the Election Commission and under Section 127A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, no person shall publish a pamphlet or poster related to elections unless the name and address of the printer and publisher are recorded on it.

The DEO said that the cost of advertisement done by any party or candidate in print media or in any other way will be recorded in the election expenses of the concerned candidate.

