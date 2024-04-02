AAP ex-MP Dr Dharamvira Gandhi joins Congress, may get Patiala ticket

New Delhi, April 1
Former Patiala MP Dharamvira Gandhi on Monday joined the Congress. He was welcomed by senior leaders of the party at the AICC headquarters here.
Gandhi Won in 2014
- A cardiologist, Dr Dharamvira Gandhi won the Lok Sabha election as an AAP candidate in 2014 by defeating Preneet Kaur, who was then with the Congress
- Dr Gandhi quit AAP in 2016 and formed his own Nawan Punjab Partym, which he has now merged with Congress
Dr Gandhi, who joined the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha poll, is likely to contest as the party candidate from the Patiala seat. A cardiologist, Dr Gandhi won the Lok Sabha election as an AAP candidate in 2014 by defeating Preneet Kaur, who was then with the Congress.
Dr Gandhi quit AAP in 2016 and formed his own Nawan Punjab Party. He merged the party with the Congress on Monday. Congress spokesman Pawan Khera, AICC in-charge for Punjab Devendra Yadav, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and CLP leader Pratap Bajwa were present in Dr Gandhi’s joining function.
Bajwa said the Congress would benefit by his presence in the party. Warring said Dr Gandhi joining the party was a welcome development.
Dr Gandhi said he had left wing leanings and a burning desire to work for people. He joined AAP with this in mind but soon got fed up with the “high command culture” of AAP and left the party. “The Bharat Jodo Yatra by Rahul Gandhi, which spread the message of love, prompted me to join the Congress,” he said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest: Atishi's 'explosive expose' at 10 am; says no money trail found connected to any AAP leader till date
Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directo...
In case of flight delays, passengers can now exit through airport departure gates
Aviation security watchdog BCAS has issued new guidelines
Arvind Kejriwal under CCTV in Tihar jail: Wake up at 6.30 am, dal-chapati-sabzi for lunch, dinner at 6.30 pm
Kejriwal sought permission for books like Bhagavad Gita, Ram...
North Korea has fired intermediate range missile into its eastern waters, says South Korea
There are concerns that North Korea could further dial up pr...