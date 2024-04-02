AAP ex-MP Dr Dharamvira Gandhi joins Congress, may get Patiala ticket

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 1

Former Patiala MP Dharamvira Gandhi on Monday joined the Congress. He was welcomed by senior leaders of the party at the AICC headquarters here.

Dr Gandhi, who joined the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha poll, is likely to contest as the party candidate from the Patiala seat. A cardiologist, Dr Gandhi won the Lok Sabha election as an AAP candidate in 2014 by defeating Preneet Kaur, who was then with the Congress.

Dr Gandhi quit AAP in 2016 and formed his own Nawan Punjab Party. He merged the party with the Congress on Monday. Congress spokesman Pawan Khera, AICC in-charge for Punjab Devendra Yadav, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and CLP leader Pratap Bajwa were present in Dr Gandhi’s joining function.

Bajwa said the Congress would benefit by his presence in the party. Warring said Dr Gandhi joining the party was a welcome development.

Dr Gandhi said he had left wing leanings and a burning desire to work for people. He joined AAP with this in mind but soon got fed up with the “high command culture” of AAP and left the party. “The Bharat Jodo Yatra by Rahul Gandhi, which spread the message of love, prompted me to join the Congress,” he said.

