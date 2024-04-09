AAP files complaint against SAD chief Sukhbir Badal for violating EC directions during poll campaign

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 9

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday filed a complaint to the Election Commission against Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal for violating the directions regarding the political campaign.

In the complaint filed by senior AAP leader and Punjab Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema to the Election Commission of India and Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab, it was stated that Sukhbir Badal during his ‘Punjab Bachao Yatra’ on April 6 had used a child for political campaign.

The AAP leader alleged that Sukhbir Badal made a child raise slogans of “Shiromani Akali Dal Zindabad” and “Vote for Akali Dal”. The party has also submitted a video proof of the incident along with the complaint, seeking strict action against the SAD chief.

“Sukhbir Badal not only flouted the directions of the ECI but also the law that prohibits using children for political activities,” said Cheema.

Taking a dig at SAD’s ‘Punjab Bachao Yatra’, Cheema alleged that it is a ‘Pariwar Bachao Yatra’ as for ten years they looted Punjab, established sand mafia, transport mafia and promoted drug mafia.

“To save the family’s political career, Sukhbir Badal is doing this 'yatra' where he does not even follow proper guidelines or laws,” said the AAP leader.

