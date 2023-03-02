AAP govt to present challan in Behbal Kalan firing case soon

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 1

The government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, will soon present a challan in the court pertaining to the Behbal Kalan firing case.

A decision was taken at a meeting between the state government and representatives of the Quami Insaaf Morcha.

Cabinet Ministers Harpal Singh Cheema and Aman Arora held discussions with leaders of the morcha, including Advocate Amar Singh Chahal, Pal Singh France and Balwinder Singh. The ministers apprised the delegation that the state government would soon present a challan in the court regarding the Behbal Kalan firing incident.

The ministers also apprised it that the government had flagged the issue of making stringent provisions in the existing laws of the IPC related to sacrilege with the Union Home Minister. They said the matter was already under consideration of the government. They said the issue wouldsoon be raised before the President of India.

On the issue of prisoners languishing in jails across the country, they said for the release of Gurdeep Singh Khaira and Davinder Pal Singh Bhullar, the government would soon contact the Delhi and Karnataka governments. It was also decided that the government would accept the pleas of the families of Gurmeet Singh, Lakhwinder Singh and Shamsher for their early release and start the process accordingly. It was also decided that the remaining demands regarding this would be considered in the second phase.

They also assured the team that the government would take legal advice on the plea of shifting all cases related to Jagtar Singh Hawara to Mohali court. It was decided that the decision on this would be taken before March 31. In view of the inconvenience being caused to people, the morcha agreed to postpone the march by its 31 members towards residence of the Chief Minister.

During the discussion regarding Sikh activist Surat Singh Khalsa, it was agreed that after he was discharged from DMC Hospital, the state government would take care of his health. It was also decided that the morcha would ensure that Surat Singh would not participate in the protest for at least a fortnight.

Morcha postpones march

