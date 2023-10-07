AAP protests arrest of MP Sanjay Singh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 6

AAP leaders today held protests across the state against the Central Government for arresting senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh. Protesters also burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at some places.

Punjab ministers and MLAs, including state and district-level party leaders, participated in the protests. Terming the arrest as a dictatorial step of the Centre, they said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had got him arrested because he raised his voice against the government in Parliament over the Adani issue.

In Nakodar, MP Sushil Kumar Rinku, Cabinet minister Balkar Singh, MLAs Raman Arora, Sheetal Angural and Inderjit Kaur Mann, state AAP secretary Rajwinder Kaur Thiara and Jalandhar Improvement Trust president Jagtar Singh Sanghera protested along with hundreds of AAP workers.

In Pathankot, AAP workers under the leadership of Cabinet minister Lal Chand Kataruchak burnt the effigy of PM Modi. District party in-charge Amit Mantu and AAP leader Vibhuti Sharma were also present.

In Amritsar, AAP workers held a demonstration. Cabinet ministers Harbhajan Singh ETO and Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal; MLAs Inderbir Singh Nijjar, Jeevan Jyot Kaur and Ajay Gupta; district party in-charge Munish Aggarwal and others were present.

In Barnala, Cabinet minister Meet Hayer along with AAP leaders and workers protested against the Centre.

AAP workers protested under the leadership of party MLA Jamil Ur Rehman in Malerkotla whereas in Hoshiarpur, MLA Jasveer Singh Raja Gill and party leader Karamveer Singh Ghumman led protesters. AAP leaders also held demonstrations in Sangrur.

