AAP’s Ludhiana candidate to be announced on April 16

Ludhiana, April 11
For the Lok Sabha elections that will be held on June 1 in the state, AAP is gearing up to unveil its candidate for the Ludhiana parliamentary constituency on April 16 . Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann recently shared information via his X account in this regard.
As the names of party candidates for both Ludhiana and Jalandhar seats will be revealed on April 16, expectations are high among party workers. Notably, the wait for the Ludhiana seat candidate has stretched over a month as as it was initially expected to be announced in March.
Chander Pal, an AAP leader, expressed the excitement among workers regarding the impending candidate announcement. He mentioned that the party’s high command will make the announcement. When asked about their preferences, he said that they hope the candidate will be someone from within the party ranks who has demonstrated longstanding dedication.
In the 2014 elections, AAP fielded its candidate from Ludhiana for the first time. However, HS Phoolka lost the election, securing second position with 2,80,750 votes. In 2019 elections, AAP’s candidate Prof Tej Pal Singh Gill secured 15,945 votes, placing fourth in the list.
