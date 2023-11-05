Akal Takht: Central Govt should pass resolution condemning anti-Sikh riots

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 4

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh has demanded that the Centre should pass a resolution condemning the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Addressing mediapersons here on Saturday, he said it was disappointing that other countries were bringing resolutions condemning the massacre but the culprits of the riots have not been punished in India even after 39 years.

He added that the use of voter lists to mark the houses of Sikhs for mass killings in November 1984 and the silence of police during the violence were clear evidences of Sikh genocide. The Jathedar said the killers of Sikhs were still roaming freely and the victims were leaving this world while fighting for justice in the courts.

