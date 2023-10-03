Amritsar: Days after Khaira’s arrest, Rahul pays ‘personal visit’ to holy city

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 2

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the Golden Temple here today. Interestingly, this time he chose to wear a blue-coloured scarf with a ‘khanda’ (Sikh symbol) printed on it, to cover his head.

Despite the visit being declared a personal visit, it has been scheduled at a time when resentment is brewing within the state Congress leadership over the speculation of collaborating with AAP for the upcoming 2024 General Election, coupled with action against Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira in a 2015 drugs case.

Rahul was accompanied by GNDU Dean Sarbjot Singh Behl, Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla and local Congress leader Bhagwant Pal Singh Sachar. The Congress leaders were asked to desist from attending the occasion. Besides, no SGPC official or guide was seen accompanying Rahul.

He had a brief halt near Akal Takht, before proceeding towards the sanctum sanctorum through the reserved lane.

Rahul offered ‘karha parshad’ and ‘rumala sahib’ and bowed down in front of the Guru Granth Sahib. He also sat down to listen to the kirtan for some time. He then went to a ‘chhabeel’ counter to serve water and later volunteered to wash the dishes for around 45 minutes while sitting along with other devotees. He may stay in Amritsar for another day.

Rahul went to the Golden Temple again in the evening around 8.15pm, when he volunteered to offer water to the visiting devotees in the shrine. During the ‘Rehras Sahib’ path, he offered the ‘Chandoa Sahib’ at the shrine.

Don’t forget damage done to Sikhs: SAD

Amritsar: Bathinda MP Harsimrat Badal paid obeisance at the Golden Temple on Monday. Welcoming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Amritsar, she said he was welcome, but should not forget the damage done to Sikhs by the Congress. “Those who come to the Golden Temple are welcome, but it should remind them of the turmoil Sikhs were put through by the Congress,” she said. TNS

