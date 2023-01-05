Anticipatory bail for Capt Amarinder Singh's former OSD Sandeep Singh Sandhu

Chandigarh, January 4
The Punjab and Haryana High Court today allowed the anticipatory bail plea of Capt Sandeep Singh Sandhu, officer on special duty (OSD) to former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, in alleged streetlight scam involving Rs 65 lakh.
“Petitioner Sandhu is stated to have remained as OSD to the former Chief Minister. But as on the date of occurrence, he was not holding any office. Even the Chief Minister had resigned on September 18, 2021, much prior to occurrence. In these circumstances, it cannot be said petitioners Sandhu and Harpreet Singh were holding any position to have exercised any kind of undue influence,” Justice Gurvinder Singh Gill asserted.
An FIR in the matter was registered on September 27, 2022, under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the IPC.
