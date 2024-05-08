Arhtiyas urge Punjab CM to end corruption in mandi contracts

Our Correspondent

Abohar, May 7

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who today afternoon reached Wahabwala village to address his first election rally in Abohar sub-division, was welcomed by the Arhtiya Association members warmly. The association submitted a memorandum to the CM listing their demands.

In the memorandum, the association has demanded that the commission at the rate of Rs 2.50 for commission agents should be reinstated. Apart from this, they opposed the state government’s order of March 15, that had declared 11 silos, being managed by private companies, as purchase centres. No corporate house should be allowed to take up such projects as the same would destroy the labourers, farmers and commission agents, the association claimed.

Apart from this, the contract for transportation of bags from the grain markets to warehouses should be given to arhtiyas so that corruption in the name of transportation can be stopped, said the association representatives adding that delay in lifting of bags that piled up in most of the grain markets in the state caused problems for all the farmers and arhtiyas.

