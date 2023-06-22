Army Chief honours sepoy who saved woman from drowning

New Delhi, June 21
Sepoy Navaneetha Krishnan D, who saved a young woman from drowning in the Bhakra canal near Patiala, was today awarded the Army Chief’s Commendation Certificate.
Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande today invited the sepoy to his office in South Block. He pinned the medal on the chest of the 23-year-old sepoy enrolled with Army Medical Corps. Hailing from Madurai, he is posted at a field hospital near Patiala. The sepoy, said, “I don’t even know the name of the woman I saved. I just jumped into the canal, it was instinctive.”
On June 16, the sepoy jumped into the fast-flowing canal and pulled the woman to safety. Further, he performed cardio-pulmonary resuscitation, saving the woman’s life.
