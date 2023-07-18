As floodwaters recede, stories of valour surface

Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Pathankot, July 17

As the floodwaters in Majha recede, stories of resilience and grit have started surfacing with villagers recalling with pride the exploits of a revenue official who risked his life to rescue BSF jawans and civilians from the swirling currents of Ujh.

Ex-Army man Fateh Singh is posted as a patwari in Dhar block. He is convinced that despite the odds being heavily stacked against him, it was his Army training that motivated him into action.

Last Sunday, with the Ujh virtually overflowing, Singh was asked by the Pathankot administration to take charge of one of the many fiber boats. His immediate task was to bring back six BSF men and three civilians stranded near Jaitpur village across the Ujh to the safety of Khudaipur hamlet. The security staff were on duty at the border outpost of Simbal Skool when the floodwaters encircled them.

As Singh was all set to begin the rescue from Jaitpur, the boat developed a snag following which he decided to dismantle the engine and disengage it from the vessel. Once done, he threw it away knowing that its weight would act as an impediment while crossing the river.

Seeing that the boat had lost its engine, the BSF men and civilians developed cold feet. They steadfastly refused to travel. On his part, Singh reminded them they could be washed away if they did not let go of their indecisiveness and incessant wavering. Caught between two awful choices and having poor alternatives, they agreed to undertake the trip.

The journey commenced and Singh used steel oars in the absence of an engine to give the boat direction. The currents were so strong that on many occasions the boat went off in a tangent.

For two hours these 10 men vacillated between life and death, hope with adversity being their only ally.

When Singh deftly maneuvered the vessel to the safety of the land at Khudaipur hamlet, he and his men were greeted by chants of ‘Jo Bole So Nihal’ by a large crowd that had gathered there.

“Where there is a will, there is a way,” said Fateh Singh.

Pathankot DC Harbir Singh said the administration will be honouring Fateh Singh on August 15 for “the exemplary bravery he displayed.”

#Border Security Force BSF #Majha #Pathankot