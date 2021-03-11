Avoid packaged water at events, Punjab civil surgeons told

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 24

In a bid to reduce plastic waste and pollution, civil surgeons have been asked to discourage the use of packaged drinking water during the official functions or events of the Health Department.

Besides, the department has been advised not to present bouquets to the guests during functions or events. “Plastic has adverse effects on the human health and environment. The step being taken to safeguard the public health should be followed in letter and spirit,” the Health Minister said. On an average, over 50,000 tonne of single-use and disposable plastic items are consumed in Punjab in a year. —

#Pollution