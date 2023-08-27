BBMB awarded for water mgmt

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) has been honoured with a “Gold Award for accomplishments in the water management” from the Sustainable Development Foundation. The award was presented by Satish Mahana, Speaker, UP, at the 14th Exceed Green Future Award and Conference held in Lucknow. TNS

Four held with 755 gm heroin

Sangrur: The Malerkotla police arrested four persons and seized 755 gm heroin from them. “A CIA team arrested Sampy Singh, Baljit Singh and two men with the same name, Ravi Singh, on August 24 and seized 500 gm heroin. Later, another 255 gm heroin, one pistol and Rs 2 lakh drug money were seized,” Malerkotla SSP Gursharndeep Singh Grewal said. TNS

Left writer passes away

Chandigarh: Radical leftist writer Baru Satwarg passed away after prolonged illness at the age of 78 at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bathinda, on Friday night. The writer belonged to Mehraj village of the district. His latest novel was “Panna Ik Itihaas Da”, based on the life of veteran Naxalite leader Jagjit Singh Sohal. TNS

Chhina promoted as ADGP

Chandigarh: The government has promoted Patiala Range IG Mukhwinder Singh Chhina as ADGP. Home Secretary Gurkirat Kirpal Singh issued the orders in this regard. Chhina has been awarded the President’s Medal for Meritorious Service. TNS

20 bovines rescued; one held

Muktsar: The Gidderbaha police rescued 20 bovines and arrested one Bagicha Singh of Charewan village here for allegedly smuggling these animals. A truck was seized from near Bharu Chowk in Gidderbaha. Another accused Sewak Singh managed to flee the spot. TNS

Food samples sent for testing

Muktsar: Ahead of the festival season, food safety officials collected 15 samples of eatables from villages located near Muktsar town and sent them for purity tests on Saturday.

#Bhakra Beas Management Board BBMB