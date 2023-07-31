BBMB generates record 625 lakh units in a day

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 30

The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) achieved a record power generation output of 625.26 lakh units in a single day on July 29, surpassing its previous record of 615.94 lakh units set on July 28.

In addition to this, the BBMB also achieved the maximum peak generation of 2,784 MW on the same day, surpassing its previous record of 2,733 MW achieved on July 22, a BBMB spokesperson said on Sunday.

The BBMB had achieved the record generation of 604.24 lakh units way back on August 21, 2008. This record was broken on July 24, 2023, by generating 615.14 lakh units. Thereafter two more records were set.

The BBMB is continuously upgrading the generating capacity of its power plants through renovation, modernisation and uprating (RM&U) of its units to meet the growing energy demands of the nation.

