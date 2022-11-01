Be vigilant, focus on hotspots: Chief Secretary

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 31

Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua today instructed officials to control the incidents of stubble-burning in the state. Presiding over a high-level meeting on stubble management, Janjua said nambardars should be entrusted with the duty to sensitise farmers not to burn crop residue.

“There should be more focus on hotspots and the administration should be more vigilant in the villages, where cases of fire have been reported in the past few years,” said the Chief Secretary, adding that physical and satellite verification of stubble-burning sites should be conducted thoroughly.