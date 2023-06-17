Bhagwant Mann for optimum use of MGNREGA

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 16

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday asked for optimum utilisation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme to give a boost to development in the rural areas on one hand and provide livelihood opportunities to people in the state on the other.

Chairing a meeting here to review functioning of the scheme today, the Chief Minister (CM) said it gives at least 100 days of guaranteed wage employment in each financial year to every household, whose adult members volunteered to do unskilled manual work.

The scheme had been implemented in all districts across Punjab from April 2008 he said, while adding that the state government would enhance the budget of the ambitious scheme up to Rs 2,000 crore.

Mann said it was heartening to learn that 11.53 lakh job cards with 14.86 lakh workers were active in the state.